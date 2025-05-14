Ministry Denounces Fake "Radiological Safety Bulletin" On Social Media
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Ministry of Climate Change has denied issuing a fake document titled "Radiological Safety Bulletin" circulating on social media, urging the public to disregard it.
In an official statement, on Wednesday a ministry spokesperson clarified, "The ministry has not issued any such letter or bulletin.
The language and style of the fake document do not match the ministry’s standard drafting protocols."
The spokesperson further appealed to citizens to avoid sharing the misleading content, stating, "We urge the public to ignore this fake letter and refrain from spreading it. Always verify information through official, authenticated sources before sharing."
The ministry also warned against the dangers of spreading unverified news on social media, emphasizing the need for responsible information consumption.
