ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal Hussein Mullick Wednesday, praised Pakistan's armed forces for their bold stance against India, asserting that Hurriyat leaders' participation is crucial in Pakistan-India dialogue on Kashmir and appreciating potential mediator roles of global powers like China and the US in resolving the longstanding conflict.

In an exclusive interview, Mushaal Hussein Mullick appreciated the US President's role and China, welcoming Donald Trump's statement on the Kashmir issue.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick expressed her fervent hope for a resolution to the Kashmir conflict, condemning India's persistent human rights abuses despite the ceasefire.

She urged the US, UN and global powers to immediately release Hurriyat leaders, including her husband Yasin Malik, emphasizing that their participation is crucial in any dialogue process on Kashmir.

Without the inclusion of these leaders, she stressed no meaningful resolution can be achieved, she added.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick stated that Pakistan delivered an unimaginable response to Indian aggression, leaving India still in shock.

Mullick urged the global community to resolve the Kashmir conflict within a specific time frame, emphasizing the need for immediate action to prevent further human rights abuses and escalation.

She also strongly condemned the killing of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces, bringing attention to the ongoing violence and human rights abuses in Indian-Occupied Kashmir.

She highlighted that despite international calls for peace, India continues to conduct search operations, encounters and extrajudicial killings, showing blatant disregard for Kashmiri lives.

The Indian government's actions, she emphasized, are fueled by hatred and a refusal to acknowledge the ceasefire for Kashmiris, further exacerbating the region's suffering, she mentioned.