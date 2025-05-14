Open Menu

Maritime Affairs Ministry Pushes Blue Economy Policy To Tap $100 Bn Opportunity

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Maritime Affairs Ministry pushes blue economy policy to tap $100 bn opportunity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Ministry of Maritime Affairs has initiated the development of a comprehensive Blue Economy Policy to unlock the full potential of Pakistan’s maritime sector to generate over $100 billion annually.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chudhry, chairing a high-level meeting, directed the ministry to accelerate the policy development process and emphasized the importance of timely and inclusive policy formation, highlighting the economic opportunities the blue economy presents for Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

“All stakeholders, including relevant ministries, provincial governments, industry experts, and academic institutions, will be consulted to ensure a collaborative, effective policy framework,” said the Federal minister. “The blue economy is no longer a concept of the future, it is a priority for today.”

The blue economy is a sustainable use of ocean and marine resources to promote economic growth, improve livelihoods, create jobs, and maintain environmental sustainability while preserving the health of ocean ecosystems.

The federal minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry noted that Pakistan’s contribution currently is around $1 billion annually, which accounts for just 0.4% of the national GDP with the potential to generate over $100 billion annually if fully optimized.

"This revenue is primarily derived from fisheries, coastal tourism, and maritime trade. Notably, seafood exports contribute roughly $450 million, while maritime tourism generates about $300 million each year, the federal minister added.

The minister said estimates suggest potential revenues of $8–10 billion from shipping, $7–8 billion from fisheries, $10 billion from aquaculture, and $5–6 billion from maritime tourism.

Additional income could be realized through renewable ocean energy projects, ship recycling, and by transforming traditional ports into sustainable, environmentally friendly “green ports.”

Junaid Anwar said globally, the blue economy contributes approximately $1.5 trillion annually, encompassing a wide range of sectors such as fisheries, shipping, tourism, offshore energy, and marine biotechnology, while Pakistan is generating a much smaller share relative to its neighbours.

Junaid Anwar highlighted the urgent need to address structural and operational challenges of a maritime sector that include fragmented governance structures, outdated port and shipping technologies, marine pollution, lack of research and innovation, and inadequate infrastructure.

“Our oceans are a national asset, and if managed wisely, they can serve as a key driver for economic growth, job creation, and environmental sustainability,” said the minister. “We are committed to ensuring that the Blue Economy Policy aligns with Pakistan’s Vision 2035 and the Sustainable Development Goals.”

The ministry has already begun consultations with leading maritime experts, with a draft policy expected soon. The final document will outline actionable measures, investment strategies, and institutional reforms needed to unleash the full economic power of Pakistan’s maritime sector.

Ministry of Maritime Affairs invites all stakeholders to participate actively in shaping this important policy, which is set to be a cornerstone of a sustainable economic future and strengthen Pakistan’s approach to managing and growing its ocean-based industries in an economically productive manner.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

16 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

16 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

16 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

17 hours ago
Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

21 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

22 hours ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

22 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

22 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan