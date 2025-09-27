Two murder accused arrested in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Two murder accused were arrested in different parts of Attock on Saturday, besides the weapons utilized in the assassinations. According to police sources, Jand police arrested a nominated accused who shot dead a prayer leader over an animal grazing issue in Chora Sharif. Police sources said Hafiz Noor Muhammad stopped Muhammad Sadeeq from grazing his cattle over his own land, and out of rage, Sadeeq shot dead his brother and fled away. Police, through human and digital intelligence, traced the suspect and also recovered the 12-bore gun utilized in the incident.

Separately, Fatehjang Police arrested a farm worker who shot dead his co-worker on August 24. Police sources further revealed that Abdul Malik, a native of Mian Channu, works as a farmworker on a farm in Hattar. Muhammad Usman, a farm worker and also a native of the same native area, killed Muhammad Malik for unknown reasons. Police traced the suspect and recovered a pistol from their possession.

APP/rhn/378