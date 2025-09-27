Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Officers Rewarded For Exemplary Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Rawalpindi Police officers rewarded for exemplary performance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) On the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, officers demonstrating outstanding performance were encouraged and rewarded here on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Raza Tanveer Supra presented commendation letters to Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Saad Arshad, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) New Town Anam Sher, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City Azhar Hassan Shah and DSP Cantt Khalid Mahmood.

He also handed over appreciation certificates to station house officers, including Ratta Amral’s Jawad Abbas, Chaklala’s Sikandar Nawaz, New Town’s Muhammad Luqman Pasha, Mandra’s Tanveer Ashraf, Pirwadhai’s Ali Abbas Hamdani, Morgah’s Gulnaz Begum, Naseerabad’s Khalid Yar, Jatli’s Jamal Nawaz, and Wah Saddar’s Aftab Hussain; and inspectors Muhammad Ajaib, Iftikhar Ahmad and Qalzam Zaheer, and Mumtaz Khan.

The SSP Investigation said the Rawalpindi Police were fully committed to protecting lives and property of citizens while ensuring strict measures against crime.

Recent Stories

Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

52 minutes ago
 Three suspects arrested for posting offensive vide ..

Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears ..

Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

2 hours ago
 Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional st ..

Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam

3 hours ago
 Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM S ..

Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

4 hours ago
Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000 ..

Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..

5 hours ago
 Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is t ..

Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..

6 hours ago
 AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Tr ..

AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo

6 hours ago
 Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, question ..

Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards

6 hours ago
 Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India capta ..

Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..

7 hours ago
 Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan