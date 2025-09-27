Rawalpindi Police Officers Rewarded For Exemplary Performance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) On the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, officers demonstrating outstanding performance were encouraged and rewarded here on Saturday.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Raza Tanveer Supra presented commendation letters to Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Saad Arshad, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) New Town Anam Sher, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City Azhar Hassan Shah and DSP Cantt Khalid Mahmood.
He also handed over appreciation certificates to station house officers, including Ratta Amral’s Jawad Abbas, Chaklala’s Sikandar Nawaz, New Town’s Muhammad Luqman Pasha, Mandra’s Tanveer Ashraf, Pirwadhai’s Ali Abbas Hamdani, Morgah’s Gulnaz Begum, Naseerabad’s Khalid Yar, Jatli’s Jamal Nawaz, and Wah Saddar’s Aftab Hussain; and inspectors Muhammad Ajaib, Iftikhar Ahmad and Qalzam Zaheer, and Mumtaz Khan.
The SSP Investigation said the Rawalpindi Police were fully committed to protecting lives and property of citizens while ensuring strict measures against crime.
