Governor Kundi Attends Condolence Gathering

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, continuing his engagements in the district, visited Athog Kirri Khaisur to extend condolences to the family of the late Muhammad Ramzan, popularly known as Master Ramzan.

At the residence of former chairman Ghulam Rabbani Khan, the governor offered prayers for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for patience and courage for the bereaved family. As per local tradition, he also performed the turban-tying ceremony for the deceased’s son.

The condolence gathering was attended by prominent local figures, including Master Ghulam Hussain and Shah Jahan Khan Athog, who expressed gratitude for the governor’s presence.

