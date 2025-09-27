Governor Kundi Attends Condolence Gathering
Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 07:00 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, continuing his engagements in the district, visited Athog Kirri Khaisur to extend condolences to the family of the late Muhammad Ramzan, popularly known as Master Ramzan.
At the residence of former chairman Ghulam Rabbani Khan, the governor offered prayers for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for patience and courage for the bereaved family. As per local tradition, he also performed the turban-tying ceremony for the deceased’s son.
The condolence gathering was attended by prominent local figures, including Master Ghulam Hussain and Shah Jahan Khan Athog, who expressed gratitude for the governor’s presence.
Recent Stories
Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network
Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..
Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh
PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment
Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam
Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz
Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..
Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..
AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo
Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..
Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two murder accused arrested in Attock4 minutes ago
-
Attock's three towns get vehicle lifters to ease traffic congestion4 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi attends condolence gathering4 minutes ago
-
China pledges 100 mln Yuan in additional flood relief for Pakistan4 minutes ago
-
Wrestlers demand govt establish Desi wrestling federation14 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police officers rewarded for exemplary performance14 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan inaugurates skills education center in Zhob to bridge education-employment gap14 minutes ago
-
NA session summoned on Monday evening24 minutes ago
-
Chiniot road accidents leave 21 injured34 minutes ago
-
Security tightened as DIG Tariq inspects checkpoints across Capital34 minutes ago
-
Regional Director DEPD visits ts NDF Rehabilitation Center in Nawabshah34 minutes ago
-
PFA intensifies anti-adulteration campaign, warns of strict action34 minutes ago