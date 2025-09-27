Attock's Three Towns Get Vehicle Lifters To Ease Traffic Congestion
Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Three towns of district Attock on Saturday get modern vehicle lifters to ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce congestion in Hassan Abdal, Fateh Jang, and Hazro as well to help local administration in any fatality.
District Police Officer (DPO) Attock Sardar Mavarhan Khan handed over the vehicle lifters to the respective traffic circle in-charges in a simple but impressive ceremony held at the district police office on Saturday.
Speaking on this occasion, Sardar Mavarhan Khan said, “This initiative has been taken to ease the daily travel of citizens. By removing illegally parked vehicles, we aim to keep roads clear, improve mobility, and provide relief to the masses of all three towns. Our priority is to ensure convenient and safe movement for the people of Attock district.”
APP/rhn/378
