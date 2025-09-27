Wrestlers Demand Govt Establish Desi Wrestling Federation
Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Rustam-e-Pakistan Bashir Bhola Bhala and other renowned wrestlers from South Punjab, demanded the government establish 'Desi Wrestling Federation' for promotion of traditional desi wrestling.
Addressing a press conference at the Multan Press Club here on Saturday, the wrestlers said that desi wrestling was our traditional game and urged the government to take immediate steps for protection and the promotion of traditional wrestling.
Bhola Bhala said that the "Akhara was the nursery of wrestling. If desi wrestling ends, where from wrestlers would come in future."
Malik Qamar Pehlwan, said that all Pahlwans (wrestlers) were united under one platform for promotion of traditional wrestling. They all have decided to play their role to save this game.
They would meet with the Punjab chief minister soon and present their demands.
