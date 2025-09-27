Open Menu

Wrestlers Demand Govt Establish Desi Wrestling Federation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Wrestlers demand govt establish Desi wrestling federation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Rustam-e-Pakistan Bashir Bhola Bhala and other renowned wrestlers from South Punjab, demanded the government establish 'Desi Wrestling Federation' for promotion of traditional desi wrestling.

Addressing a press conference at the Multan Press Club here on Saturday, the wrestlers said that desi wrestling was our traditional game and urged the government to take immediate steps for protection and the promotion of traditional wrestling.

Bhola Bhala said that the "Akhara was the nursery of wrestling. If desi wrestling ends, where from wrestlers would come in future."

Malik Qamar Pehlwan, said that all Pahlwans (wrestlers) were united under one platform for promotion of traditional wrestling. They all have decided to play their role to save this game.

They would meet with the Punjab chief minister soon and present their demands.

Recent Stories

Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

47 minutes ago
 Three suspects arrested for posting offensive vide ..

Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears ..

Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

2 hours ago
 Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional st ..

Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam

3 hours ago
 Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM S ..

Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

3 hours ago
Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000 ..

Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..

5 hours ago
 Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is t ..

Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..

5 hours ago
 AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Tr ..

AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo

6 hours ago
 Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, question ..

Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards

6 hours ago
 Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India capta ..

Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..

6 hours ago
 Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan