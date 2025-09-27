Open Menu

NA Session Summoned On Monday Evening

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 06:40 PM

NA session summoned on Monday evening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the 20th session of the National Assembly on Monday, September, 29, at 5:00 PM in the Parliament House, Islamabad.

According to National Assembly press release, the session has been called in exercise of the powers vested under Article 54(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

