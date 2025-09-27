Open Menu

China Pledges 100 Mln Yuan In Additional Flood Relief For Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2025 | 07:00 PM

China pledges 100 mln Yuan in additional flood relief for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Government of China has announced an additional package of flood relief supplies worth 100 million Yuan RMB to further support Pakistan’s ongoing efforts in disaster relief and post-flood reconstruction.

In a statement posted on X (Twitter), the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad said that this assistance is in addition to the earlier $2 million in emergency aid that was promptly provided following the devastating floods in Pakistan.

This assistance reflects China’s unwavering commitment to stand by Pakistan in testing times, highlighting the enduring friendship and all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two nations.

China’s timely and substantial support is expected to help alleviate the hardships of flood-affected communities while lending significant impetus to the government’s reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts.

The new relief package will include essential supplies aimed at helping affected communities recover from the widespread damage caused by the natural calamity.

