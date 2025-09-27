Open Menu

Governor Balochistan Inaugurates Skills Education Center In Zhob To Bridge Education-employment Gap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Governor Balochistan inaugurates skills education center in Zhob to bridge education-employment gap

ZHOB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Governor of Balochistan, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, inaugurated a new Skills Education Center at the Model Higher Secondary school in Zhob, describing it as a visionary initiative aimed at bridging the gap between academic learning and market-driven skills. The center is designed to equip youth with practical competencies aligned with contemporary employment demands.

The project was made possible through the collaborative support of UNICEF and the European Union (EU), for which the Governor expressed deep appreciation.

In his address, Governor Mandokhail highlighted the transformative impact of skills-based education. He added that the initiative will enhance the employability, entrepreneurial spirit, and creativity of our students through skills education.

He outlined a forward-looking vision in which graduates of the center will contribute meaningfully to economic development, reduce unemployment, and foster sustainable progress within their communities.

Calling the center a “new hope and a ray of light,” he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to modernizing education and empowering youth.

During his visit, the Governor visited various sections of the center and engaged with students, posing questions and encouraging dialogue. He emphasized the dual responsibility of educators—not only to impart modern knowledge but also to nurture character and moral values among students.

