- Home
- Pakistan
- Governor Balochistan inaugurates skills education center in Zhob to bridge education-employment gap
Governor Balochistan Inaugurates Skills Education Center In Zhob To Bridge Education-employment Gap
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ZHOB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Governor of Balochistan, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, inaugurated a new Skills Education Center at the Model Higher Secondary school in Zhob, describing it as a visionary initiative aimed at bridging the gap between academic learning and market-driven skills. The center is designed to equip youth with practical competencies aligned with contemporary employment demands.
The project was made possible through the collaborative support of UNICEF and the European Union (EU), for which the Governor expressed deep appreciation.
In his address, Governor Mandokhail highlighted the transformative impact of skills-based education. He added that the initiative will enhance the employability, entrepreneurial spirit, and creativity of our students through skills education.
He outlined a forward-looking vision in which graduates of the center will contribute meaningfully to economic development, reduce unemployment, and foster sustainable progress within their communities.
Calling the center a “new hope and a ray of light,” he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to modernizing education and empowering youth.
During his visit, the Governor visited various sections of the center and engaged with students, posing questions and encouraging dialogue. He emphasized the dual responsibility of educators—not only to impart modern knowledge but also to nurture character and moral values among students.
Recent Stories
Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network
Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..
Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh
PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment
Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam
Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz
Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..
Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..
AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo
Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..
Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wrestlers demand govt establish Desi wrestling federation8 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police officers rewarded for exemplary performance8 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan inaugurates skills education center in Zhob to bridge education-employment gap8 minutes ago
-
NA session summoned on Monday evening18 minutes ago
-
Chiniot road accidents leave 21 injured28 minutes ago
-
Security tightened as DIG Tariq inspects checkpoints across Capital28 minutes ago
-
Regional Director DEPD visits ts NDF Rehabilitation Center in Nawabshah28 minutes ago
-
PFA intensifies anti-adulteration campaign, warns of strict action28 minutes ago
-
Over 550 stray dogs captured in Islamabad in three months, says CDA28 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews electric buses project in Rawalpindi38 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle snatcher killed, policeman injured at Swabi38 minutes ago
-
Four-member gang of thieves arrested in Rajoya, Chiniot38 minutes ago