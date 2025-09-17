16 Beggars Arrested
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The district administration launched an operation against professional beggars across various areas of the city, including Sultan Colony, 24 South Road and adjoining localities.
According to officials, beggars exploiting flood victims by collecting money and food items under false pretences were rounded up.
Sixteen suspects, including Muhammad Afzal, Babar Khan, Muhammad Mahmood, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Safdar, Muhammad Jameel and Shahid Umar and other were taken into custody.
Police registered cases against them under relevant sections, and further investigations are under way, officials added.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi
EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices
Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025
UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference
'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi
14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'
Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November
Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
PIA records first profit since 2004
Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged
Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairman PEC meets Chief Secretary, AJK to address engineers’ issues2 minutes ago
-
Residents’ problems to be resolved on priority basis: DC2 minutes ago
-
Mudassar Gujjar assumes charge as SP Punjab Highway Patrol Sargodha2 minutes ago
-
16 beggars arrested2 minutes ago
-
Rs 287,000 fines imposed in Rawalpindi Division for flour and roti overpricing12 minutes ago
-
Free cervical cancer vaccination drive underway in Sargodha division: commissioner12 minutes ago
-
NADRA sponsors National Identity Day 2025 in Nigeria12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress of development schemes12 minutes ago
-
Murree’s first tree house inaugurated at Patriata, opens new chapter in Punjab tourism12 minutes ago
-
Entire nation hold sacrifices of armed forces in fight against terrorism in high esteem: Gandapur12 minutes ago
-
Internship programme equips 100 students with modern skills in furniture & interior design12 minutes ago
-
Dera admin for efficient public service delivery22 minutes ago