16 Beggars Arrested

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The district administration launched an operation against professional beggars across various areas of the city, including Sultan Colony, 24 South Road and adjoining localities.

According to officials, beggars exploiting flood victims by collecting money and food items under false pretences were rounded up.

Sixteen suspects, including Muhammad Afzal, Babar Khan, Muhammad Mahmood, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Safdar, Muhammad Jameel and Shahid Umar and other were taken into custody.

Police registered cases against them under relevant sections, and further investigations are under way, officials added.

