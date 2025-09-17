Open Menu

Entire Nation Hold Sacrifices Of Armed Forces In Fight Against Terrorism In High Esteem: Gandapur

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur has said that entire nation held sacrifices of armed forces of Pakistan in fight against terrorism in high esteem.

He said that sacrifices of the martyrs and their families are honored by the whole country.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur expressed these views during his visit to the residence of Pakistan Army officer Major Adnan Aslam, who was martyred in an incidence of terrorism in Bannu a few days ago.

The Chief Minister expressed his condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, offered prayers for the elevation of the martyr’s rank in the hereafter, and prayed for patience and strength for the family.

He paid tribute to Major Adnan’s sacrifice for the nation.

Ali Amin Gandapur said he stands with the family in their grief, adding that Major Adnan Aslam bravely confronted terrorists and that the entire nation is proud of such valiant sons.

The Chief Minister further said that Pakistan’s security forces, police, and other law enforcement agencies have rendered unparalleled sacrifices for peace in the country, and that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the forces in the fight against terrorism.

