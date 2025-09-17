Chairman PEC Meets Chief Secretary, AJK To Address Engineers’ Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Engr Waseem Nazir, held a meeting with Chief Secretary Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K), Khushal Khan to discuss pressing issues faced by engineers in the region.
The discussion was held during Chairman PEC visit to Muzaffarabad, said a news release.
The focused on providing sustainable solutions to the professional and employment challenges confronting the engineering community.
The Chairman briefed the Chief Secretary on PEC’s latest initiative, the “Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) Placement Program.” The program aims to generate employment opportunities for young engineers in Pakistan and AJ&K, enabling them to gain practical training and build secure career pathways.
The challenges faced by local contractors in AJ&K were also taken up in detail. Both sides agreed to organize a 3C (Client, consultant, Contractor) Interactive Session in the near future, designed to foster collaboration, transparency, and improved practices in the engineering and contracting sector.
The matters related to the Public Service Commission, particularly recruitment and the role of the Selection board for engineers’ positions, were discussed extensively.
The Chairman emphasized the importance of ensuring timely and fair employment opportunities for young engineers across AJ&K.
The Chief Secretary AJ&K assured full cooperation in resolving the challenges faced by engineers and contractors.
Chairman PEC said that PEC will continue to facilitate young engineers through policy reforms, training programs, and stakeholder engagement. He added that the Council’s mission is to empower engineers with opportunities that match their skills and potential.
