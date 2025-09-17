Open Menu

Mudassar Gujjar Assumes Charge As SP Punjab Highway Patrol Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Mudassar Gujjar assumes charge as SP Punjab Highway Patrol Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Mudassar Iqbal Gujjar has assumed charge as Superintendent Police (SP) Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) for the Sargodha region.

Upon his arrival, staff warmly welcomed him. After taking charge, the SP visited various sections of the office, introduced himself to the staff, and reviewed operations.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Gujjar said that postings and transfers are part of government service, but commitment and professionalism are essential to strengthen the institution. He urged officers and jawans to work with determination, devotion, and discipline.

He assured that his office will remain open 24/7 for addressing public complaints related to his responsibilities.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad ..

Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi

17 minutes ago
 EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabi ..

EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices

18 minutes ago
 Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamesco ..

Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference

UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference

1 hour ago
 'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dh ..

'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trad ..

14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'

3 hours ago
Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kic ..

Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November

3 hours ago
 Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young fr ..

Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken

4 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

4 hours ago
 PIA records first profit since 2004

PIA records first profit since 2004

4 hours ago
 Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerge ..

Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged

5 hours ago
 Scientists find smarter way to activate immune sys ..

Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan