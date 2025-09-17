Mudassar Gujjar assumes charge as SP Punjab Highway Patrol Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Mudassar Iqbal Gujjar has assumed charge as Superintendent Police (SP) Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) for the Sargodha region.

Upon his arrival, staff warmly welcomed him. After taking charge, the SP visited various sections of the office, introduced himself to the staff, and reviewed operations.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Gujjar said that postings and transfers are part of government service, but commitment and professionalism are essential to strengthen the institution. He urged officers and jawans to work with determination, devotion, and discipline.

He assured that his office will remain open 24/7 for addressing public complaints related to his responsibilities.