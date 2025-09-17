Residents’ problems to be resolved on priority basis: DC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Lower, Musarrat Zaman has said that effective measures are being taken to resolve peoples’ problems promptly.

He expressed these views during a series of meetings held with local elders, youth representatives, and officials from key government departments in order to improve public service delivery and address local issues.

According to district administration, these meetings were held in line with the provincial government’s open-door policy, highlighting a range of social, developmental, and administrative challenges faced by the local population.

The DC listened to the participants and issued instructions to the concerned departments to resolve the issues on a priority basis.

The DC said that the provincial government has introduced several initiatives for extending relief to citizens and the administration would resolve peoples’ problems on priority basis.

As part of the day’s agenda, he also held a dedicated meeting with the Executive Engineer (XEN) of the Communication and Works (C&W) department.

The meeting focused on ongoing and upcoming development projects in the region. The XEN briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the progress and current challenges, while also presenting practical suggestions for improving outcomes.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of timely and high-quality execution of projects to ensure maximum benefit for the public.

In another meeting, the Deputy Commissioner held discussions with the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the Irrigation Department.