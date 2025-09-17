Commissioner Reviews Progress Of Development Schemes
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the progress of development schemes under the Highways Department in Sargodha Division.
According to the Commissioner's office here, the meeting discussed ongoing projects funded by the Annual Development Program, Road Maintenance Program Phase II, New District Development Program, PSDP, and Supplementary Grant.
A total of 79 schemes are currently underway across the region.
The commissioner directed that work on all development schemes should be accelerated, given the end of the monsoon season.
Jahanzeb Awan emphasized that no compromise will be made on the quality of projects, and all schemes must be completed within the specified timeframe.
The meeting was attended by key officials, including SE Highways Rana Muhammad Abid, Executive Engineers from all four districts, and Director Development Bilal Hassan.
