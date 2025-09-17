Internship programme equips 100 students with modern skills in furniture & interior design

- Home
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Wednesday said the internship program had proved instrumental in fostering creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving skills, while offering students an invaluable opportunity to work alongside seasoned professionals, industry leaders, and manufacturing units.
Addressing the concluding session of the summer internship programme organised by the PFC in collaboration with ChenOne here, he said the six-week programme equipped 100 students from various universities of Lahore with advanced knowledge and real-world experience. He added that the initiative would contribute to strengthening Pakistan’s design sector, boosting export potential, and preparing young designers to compete confidently and innovatively in international markets.
Mian Kashif noted that the program exposed students to practical market demands and customer preferences, making them truly industry-ready. He also announced that to further encourage the young designers, PFC and ChenOne would buy back their newly designed products on cash payment, or alternatively allow them to display their work at ChenOne stores on a profit-sharing basis.
He emphasized that internships in furniture and interior designing are a valuable initiative, offering students modern knowledge and practical training aligned with global standards. With rising demand for innovative, stylish, and sustainable furniture both locally and internationally, he said such programs play a pivotal role in nurturing young talent and preparing them for professional excellence.
Speaking on the occasion, ChenOne GM Interiors Maria Tauqir highlighted the significance of the program. She said that through hands-on training and exposure to the latest design software and tools, students gained insights into global trends, sustainable materials, and contemporary aesthetics. This, she noted, enabled them to bridge the gap between traditional craftsmanship and modern technology, a combination increasingly sought after in the international furniture and interior design industries.
Later, prizes and certificates were distributed among the participants. ChenOne sponsored the entire program and provided stipends to all students.
