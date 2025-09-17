Dera admin for efficient public service delivery

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) A meeting was held under the public welfare agenda of the provincial government to ensure effective implementation and achievement of district service delivery targets.

Deputy commissioner Abdul Nasir chaired the meeting which was attended by officers of the district administration, heads of all government departments, and other relevant officials.

During the meeting, participants were given a comprehensive briefing on the targets, performance benchmarks, and timelines for implementation.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner said that all departments must take practical steps to improve performance and ensure there were no delays or negligence in the delivery of public services.

He made it clear that each officer and department must work with honesty and transparency to achieve the set objectives on time.

