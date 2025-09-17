Dera Admin For Efficient Public Service Delivery
Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 03:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) A meeting was held under the public welfare agenda of the provincial government to ensure effective implementation and achievement of district service delivery targets.
Deputy commissioner Abdul Nasir chaired the meeting which was attended by officers of the district administration, heads of all government departments, and other relevant officials.
During the meeting, participants were given a comprehensive briefing on the targets, performance benchmarks, and timelines for implementation.
Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner said that all departments must take practical steps to improve performance and ensure there were no delays or negligence in the delivery of public services.
He made it clear that each officer and department must work with honesty and transparency to achieve the set objectives on time.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025
UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference
'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi
14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'
Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November
Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
PIA records first profit since 2004
Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged
Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer
Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view
Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dera admin for efficient public service delivery4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan must adopt new policies to tackle climate change: Punjab governor4 minutes ago
-
USKT Aviation students gain practical insight at Sialkot International Airport4 minutes ago
-
KP Govt plans eco tourism zone at Usho Forest Kalam: Secretary14 minutes ago
-
PHC seeks report on Kurram situation14 minutes ago
-
DC Astore visited upper areas of Astore14 minutes ago
-
Sherry condole over the sad demise of Sanjrani,s father24 minutes ago
-
Mansehra Police nab child assault suspect and notorious drug dealer24 minutes ago
-
Iranian Ambassador calls on Raza Hayat Harraj34 minutes ago
-
KP introduces new vehicle registration, number plate system34 minutes ago
-
Polio drive continues peacefully amid tight security measures in Tank34 minutes ago
-
Livestock Dept intensifies relief operations for animals in flood-hit Sargodha34 minutes ago