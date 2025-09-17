Free cervical cancer vaccination drive underway in Sargodha division: commissioner

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzaib Awan chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the ongoing national cervical cancer vaccination campaign, polio eradication efforts in Mianwali, medicine supply to government hospitals, and outsourcing of health facilities.

Divisional Focal Person for Health Dr. Tariq Saleem briefed the meeting that the third day of the nationwide cervical cancer vaccination drive was successfully underway. He noted that cervical cancer is the second leading cause of death among women after breast cancer and often becomes untreatable once diagnosed. Around 5,000 new cases are reported annually in Pakistan, with a concerning mortality rate, he added.

Dr Saleem said the vaccine—successfully used in 142 countries since 2006—is being provided free of charge to girls aged 9 to 14 years under the government’s initiative. In the private sector, the cost per dose is around Rs. 8,000. He stressed that the vaccine offers lifelong protection if administered before marriage. The campaign will continue until September 22 across all four districts of the division.

On polio eradication, health officials reported that a special drive held from September 1 to 4 in 44 union councils of Mianwali and Isa Khel achieved 98 percent of its target.

The commissioner directed union council teams to present their micro-plans next week and take additional steps to ensure the complete elimination of the virus.

Regarding hospital services, the meeting was informed that out of 178 government-approved medicines, 164 are currently available in public hospitals. Purchase orders have been issued for the remaining stock, expected to be supplied within 40 days.

On outsourcing, it was reported that three of 33 Rural Health Centres (RHCs) and 251 of 257 Basic Health Units (BHUs) in the division have been outsourced.

Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan termed the cervical cancer vaccine a “precious gift” provided free by the Punjab government, urging parents to ensure their daughters receive it to safeguard them from the deadly disease. “A healthy society is a prosperous society,” he remarked, stressing the shared responsibility of the administration and the public.

The meeting was also attended by Director Health Dr. Rana Muhammad Riaz, Focal Person Dr. Tariq Saleem, and representatives of the World Health Organisation.