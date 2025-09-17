Rs 287,000 Fines Imposed In Rawalpindi Division For Flour And Roti Overpricing
Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) A total of Rs 287,000 fines were imposed in Rawalpindi Division during the last 24 hours for overpricing of flour and roti.
According to a briefing given in a price control meeting chaired by Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak on Wednesday, fines worth Rs 169,500 were imposed against overpricing of flour while one outlet was sealed.
District-wise details showed fines of Rs 88,000 in Rawalpindi with one outlet sealed, Rs 2,000 in Attock, Rs 10,000 in Jhelum, Rs 35,000 in Chakwal, and Rs 34,500 in Murree.
Similarly, fines of Rs 117,500 were imposed across the division for overpricing of roti, including Rs 27,000 in Rawalpindi, Rs 5,000 in Attock, Rs 28,500 in Jhelum, Rs 47,000 in Chakwal, and Rs 10,000 in Murree.
Action was also taken against underweight roti, with Rs 7,500 fine imposed in Murree.
The commissioner directed the authorities concerned to ensure the availability of roti and naan at government-notified rates. He reiterated that strict enforcement of the Price Control Act would continue and violators would be dealt with without discrimination to provide maximum relief to the public.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali Shah, Director food and other officials.
