NADRA sponsors National Identity Day 2025 in Nigeria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has participated as a sponsor in Nigeria's National Identity Day 2025 celebration held in Abuja.

The event was hosted by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) of Nigeria under the theme "Public Key Infrastructure: Backbone to Digital Infrastructure."

Umar Khan Azad, CEO of NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL), delivered a goodwill message highlighting the enduring partnership between NADRA and NIMC, through which more than 120 million national identities have been successfully issued.

He reaffirmed NADRA's commitment to continued collaboration with NIMC in advancing digital identity technologies, strengthening security frameworks and driving innovation in identity management.

NADRA has been a strategic partner of NIMC since 2009, having designed and developed the middleware and backend system for Nigeria's National Identity project.