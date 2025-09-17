Open Menu

NADRA Sponsors National Identity Day 2025 In Nigeria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 03:20 PM

NADRA sponsors National Identity Day 2025 in Nigeria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has participated as a sponsor in Nigeria's National Identity Day 2025 celebration held in Abuja.

The event was hosted by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) of Nigeria under the theme "Public Key Infrastructure: Backbone to Digital Infrastructure."

Umar Khan Azad, CEO of NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL), delivered a goodwill message highlighting the enduring partnership between NADRA and NIMC, through which more than 120 million national identities have been successfully issued.

He reaffirmed NADRA's commitment to continued collaboration with NIMC in advancing digital identity technologies, strengthening security frameworks and driving innovation in identity management.

NADRA has been a strategic partner of NIMC since 2009, having designed and developed the middleware and backend system for Nigeria's National Identity project.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad ..

Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi

10 minutes ago
 EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabi ..

EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices

10 minutes ago
 Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamesco ..

Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025

55 minutes ago
 UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference

UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference

55 minutes ago
 'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dh ..

'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trad ..

14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'

3 hours ago
Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kic ..

Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November

3 hours ago
 Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young fr ..

Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken

4 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

4 hours ago
 PIA records first profit since 2004

PIA records first profit since 2004

4 hours ago
 Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerge ..

Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged

4 hours ago
 Scientists find smarter way to activate immune sys ..

Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan