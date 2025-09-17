NADRA Sponsors National Identity Day 2025 In Nigeria
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has participated as a sponsor in Nigeria's National Identity Day 2025 celebration held in Abuja.
The event was hosted by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) of Nigeria under the theme "Public Key Infrastructure: Backbone to Digital Infrastructure."
Umar Khan Azad, CEO of NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL), delivered a goodwill message highlighting the enduring partnership between NADRA and NIMC, through which more than 120 million national identities have been successfully issued.
He reaffirmed NADRA's commitment to continued collaboration with NIMC in advancing digital identity technologies, strengthening security frameworks and driving innovation in identity management.
NADRA has been a strategic partner of NIMC since 2009, having designed and developed the middleware and backend system for Nigeria's National Identity project.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi
EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices
Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025
UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference
'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi
14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'
Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November
Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
PIA records first profit since 2004
Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged
Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs 287,000 fines imposed in Rawalpindi Division for flour and roti overpricing4 minutes ago
-
Free cervical cancer vaccination drive underway in Sargodha division: commissioner5 minutes ago
-
NADRA sponsors National Identity Day 2025 in Nigeria5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress of development schemes5 minutes ago
-
Murree’s first tree house inaugurated at Patriata, opens new chapter in Punjab tourism5 minutes ago
-
Entire nation hold sacrifices of armed forces in fight against terrorism in high esteem: Gandapur5 minutes ago
-
Internship programme equips 100 students with modern skills in furniture & interior design5 minutes ago
-
Dera admin for efficient public service delivery15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan must adopt new policies to tackle climate change: Punjab governor15 minutes ago
-
USKT Aviation students gain practical insight at Sialkot International Airport15 minutes ago
-
KP Govt plans eco tourism zone at Usho Forest Kalam: Secretary25 minutes ago
-
PHC seeks report on Kurram situation25 minutes ago