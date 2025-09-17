Murree’s First Tree House Inaugurated At Patriata, Opens New Chapter In Punjab Tourism
Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Punjab’s first-ever tree house has been inaugurated at the TDCP Resort Patriata, marking a new chapter in the province’s tourism sector.
On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Managing Director Asim Raza along with Regional Manager Moazzam Nazir visited the resort on Wednesday and formally opened the facility.
Speaking on the occasion, the TDCP Managing Director said the eco-friendly accommodation was the first of its kind, offering visitors a unique experience of staying amid natural forests and tree canopies.
He said the tree house blended modern amenities with natural beauty, creating memorable moments for visitors and giving Murree tourism a new identity.
The project, he added, would serve as a milestone in promoting Murree as a modern and sustainable tourist destination, attracting both domestic and international tourists.
The TDCP chief further said that the initiative reflected the Corporation’s commitment to realizing the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Minister for Tourism Maryam Aurangzeb to transform Murree into a modern, sustainable and world-class tourism hub.
