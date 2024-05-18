16 Dead,1549 Injured In 1434 Road Accidents In Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) At least sixteen persons were killed and1549 injured in 1434 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Out of these, 655 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 894 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 829 drivers, 67 underage drivers, 188 pedestrians, and 548 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics show that 314 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 328 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 113 in with 117 victims and at third Multan with 80 RTCs and 91 victims.
According to the data 1301 motorbikes 80 auto-rickshaws, 140 motorcars, 29 vans, 13 passenger buses, 39 truck and 128 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
