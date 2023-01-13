16 drivers without license arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Sargodha Traffic Police and Punjab Highway Patrolling Police On Friday launched a comprehensive crackdown against those drivers who were driving their vehicles without driving licenses across the District.

Police said here on Friday that the accused were identified as -- Yaqoob, Aslam, Khawar, Liaqat, Ashiq Husain, Ghazanfer,Abbas,Atiq-ul-Rehman,Saqlain, Zaheer,Waqas,Amin,Ameer,Saqib ,Kamran and Khuram.