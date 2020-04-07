UrduPoint.com
2 Kg Drug Recovered, Drug Peddler Arrested In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 05:33 PM

Police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 2 kg drug from his possession here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 2 kg drug from his possession here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, during a course of action Pirwadhi Police arrested Majid Alam and recovered 2 kg drugs from his custody.

Police have registered a case under the relevant act and started investigations.

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of the officials adding that drugs business must be discouraged. He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found involved in these illegal businesses.

