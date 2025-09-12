2 Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 10:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Two persons including a minor child were killed while two women sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Nishatabad police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that a speeding motorcycle struck against a parked trolley near Meeranwala Bungalow on Aminpur Bypass Road.
As s result, 60-year-old Rasheed Masih and 3-year-old Azhar received serious injuries and died on the spot while Rescue 1122 shifted two women Sufia (30) and Nomana (20) to Allied Hospital-I in critical condition after providing them first aid.
Later, the bodies were handed over to their relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.
Recent Stories
Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..
Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..
Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial
2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt
Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros
Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August
UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 killed, 2 injured in road accident4 minutes ago
-
Anti-Dengue campaign reviewed at DC Office Attock14 minutes ago
-
Dr. Kauser Abdullah Malik nominated BSP Chairperson14 minutes ago
-
Govt. prioritizing relief, recovery in flood-hit areas: Tariq Fazal24 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest six in crackdown on gutka/mawa trade24 minutes ago
-
Girl killed, mother injured in balcony collapse incident24 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination campaign from Sep 15 in Attock34 minutes ago
-
PTI lacks political ideology: Ikhtiar Wali34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands with Qatar: Asif34 minutes ago
-
AJK Health Dept conducts fogging spray in wake of anti-dengue campaign34 minutes ago
-
Focus on relief, not politics, in flood crisis: Kohistani34 minutes ago
-
PO killed in police encounter34 minutes ago