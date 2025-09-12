2 killed, 2 injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Two persons including a minor child were killed while two women sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Nishatabad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that a speeding motorcycle struck against a parked trolley near Meeranwala Bungalow on Aminpur Bypass Road.

As s result, 60-year-old Rasheed Masih and 3-year-old Azhar received serious injuries and died on the spot while Rescue 1122 shifted two women Sufia (30) and Nomana (20) to Allied Hospital-I in critical condition after providing them first aid.

Later, the bodies were handed over to their relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.