Govt. prioritizing relief, recovery in flood-hit areas: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Friday said the government’s foremost priority was the swift delivery of relief to flood affected people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said relief operations were underway in flood-hit areas to provide maximum assistance.

“All-out efforts are being made to support our people in this difficult time,” he added.

He said a national agriculture emergency had been enforced to assess damages, particularly to crops, while the urgent challenge remained to make key wheat-producing lands cultivable again within weeks.

He said that the federal and provincial governments were working jointly with NDMA to support farmers.

He warned that climate emergencies required long-term planning to reduce future losses from heavy rains.

He further said plans for small dams were under consideration.