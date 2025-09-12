Governor Sindh Visits Chinese Ministry Of Commerce In Beijing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2025 | 11:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori visited the office of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce in Beijing, accompanied by Pakistan's embassy economic minister and other diplomatic staff.
According to Governor House spokesperson, senior officials from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce briefed Governor Sindh on the progress of Pakistan-China Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements.
Both sides engaged in detailed discussions on enhancing bilateral trade relations, exploring investment opportunities, and initiating new collaborative projects.
Governor Tessori termed the meeting a significant step towards further strengthening the Pakistan-China economic partnership, emphasizing that joint projects will provide new dimensions to the trade and economic ties between the two nations.
Recent Stories
Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..
Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..
Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial
2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt
Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros
Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August
UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Floods caused unprecedented devastation in Punjab, KP, GB: Afzal Chan2 minutes ago
-
Cop fatally injured in road accident with speeding car dies2 minutes ago
-
NPC holds Fateha Khawani to commemorate Quaid-e-Azam death anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh visits Chinese Ministry of Commerce in Beijing2 minutes ago
-
PFA Chiniot cracks down on unhealthy food2 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 2 injured in road accident13 minutes ago
-
Anti-Dengue campaign reviewed at DC Office Attock22 minutes ago
-
Dr. Kauser Abdullah Malik nominated BSP Chairperson22 minutes ago
-
Govt. prioritizing relief, recovery in flood-hit areas: Tariq Fazal32 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest six in crackdown on gutka/mawa trade32 minutes ago
-
Girl killed, mother injured in balcony collapse incident33 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination campaign from Sep 15 in Attock42 minutes ago