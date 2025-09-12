Dr. Kauser Abdullah Malik Nominated BSP Chairperson
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 10:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Biotechnology Society of Pakistan (BSP) Advisory board has nominated renowned scientist Prof. Dr. Kauser Abdullah Malik as its Chairperson and he has accepted the role of Chairperson of BSP Advisory Board.
Spokesman of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) said here on Friday that the biotechnology society was meant to promote innovation and research in the biotechnology sector and provide a platform for scientists, researchers, and professionals to collaborate and advance biotechnology in the country for a brighter future.
He said that BSP meeting also gave a nod to establish a national consortium of biotechnologists, a collaborative platform to align research priorities, share infrastructure, and amplify national impact in biotechnology.
This meeting was held at the Center for Advanced Studies (CAS) in Agriculture and Food Security (CAS-AFS), University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) in which Chairperson National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority Dr Asif Ali, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali, DG Ayub Agricultural Research Institute Dr Sajid-ur-Rehman, NIBGE Director Dr Naseer Ahmad Saeed, CEMB Director Dr Muaz-ur-Rehman, Dr Shaukat Ali, Director CAS Dr Sultan Habib Ullah, Director CABB Dr Bushra Sadia, Dr Irfan Ali, representatives from Crop Life, Pak BCH and others were also present.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kauser Abdullah Malik said that biotechnology plays a vital role in agriculture by providing advanced tools and techniques to improve crop and livestock production, enhance food quality, and promote environmental sustainability. It helps address global challenges like food security, climate change, and malnutrition.
Dr Asif Ali said that biotechnology is essential for developing crops and livestock that are more resilient, productive, and nutritious.
He lauded the efforts of the UAF to ensure the food security and advancing agriculture sector.
Dr Zulfiqar Ali commended BSP’s leadership in uniting academia, research institutes, and industry to advance biotechnology in the public interest.
He said that biotechnology has a profound impact on both agricultural productivity and environmental sustainability. "By creating crops that are more resilient to pests, diseases, and environmental stresses situation, we can ensure sustainable uplift. The biotechnology helps increase crop yields and reduce crop loss," he added.
