Open Menu

Dr. Kauser Abdullah Malik Nominated BSP Chairperson

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Dr. Kauser Abdullah Malik nominated BSP Chairperson

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Biotechnology Society of Pakistan (BSP) Advisory board has nominated renowned scientist Prof. Dr. Kauser Abdullah Malik as its Chairperson and he has accepted the role of Chairperson of BSP Advisory Board.

Spokesman of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) said here on Friday that the biotechnology society was meant to promote innovation and research in the biotechnology sector and provide a platform for scientists, researchers, and professionals to collaborate and advance biotechnology in the country for a brighter future.

He said that BSP meeting also gave a nod to establish a national consortium of biotechnologists, a collaborative platform to align research priorities, share infrastructure, and amplify national impact in biotechnology.

This meeting was held at the Center for Advanced Studies (CAS) in Agriculture and Food Security (CAS-AFS), University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) in which Chairperson National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority Dr Asif Ali, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali, DG Ayub Agricultural Research Institute Dr Sajid-ur-Rehman, NIBGE Director Dr Naseer Ahmad Saeed, CEMB Director Dr Muaz-ur-Rehman, Dr Shaukat Ali, Director CAS Dr Sultan Habib Ullah, Director CABB Dr Bushra Sadia, Dr Irfan Ali, representatives from Crop Life, Pak BCH and others were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kauser Abdullah Malik said that biotechnology plays a vital role in agriculture by providing advanced tools and techniques to improve crop and livestock production, enhance food quality, and promote environmental sustainability. It helps address global challenges like food security, climate change, and malnutrition.

Dr Asif Ali said that biotechnology is essential for developing crops and livestock that are more resilient, productive, and nutritious.

He lauded the efforts of the UAF to ensure the food security and advancing agriculture sector.

Dr Zulfiqar Ali commended BSP’s leadership in uniting academia, research institutes, and industry to advance biotechnology in the public interest.

He said that biotechnology has a profound impact on both agricultural productivity and environmental sustainability. "By creating crops that are more resilient to pests, diseases, and environmental stresses situation, we can ensure sustainable uplift. The biotechnology helps increase crop yields and reduce crop loss," he added.

Recent Stories

Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first Afric ..

Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international camp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..

3 hours ago
 Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mo ..

Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..

3 hours ago
 Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British Hous ..

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against O ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhan ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial

4 hours ago
2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Sco ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in ..

Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt

5 hours ago
 Serdal International launches new passenger auto f ..

Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros

6 hours ago
 Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall f ..

Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment

6 hours ago
 Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers i ..

Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August

6 hours ago
 UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air ..

UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan