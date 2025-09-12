HPV vaccination campaign from Sep 15 in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza, has said that on the directions of the Punjab Government, the district administration will play a proactive role in the upcoming Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign.

Chairing a meeting, he informed that the campaign, aimed at protecting young girls from cervical cancer, will run from September 15 to September 27.

During this period, 135,981 girls aged 9 to 14 years will be vaccinated across the district.

To achieve this target, 106 vaccination teams have been constituted, which will operate in all 75 union councils of Attock district.

Addressing the meeting, DC Rao Atif Raza termed the campaign a vital health initiative and directed all relevant departments to extend their full cooperation.

He said the district administration would closely monitor all activities to ensure successful implementation of the campaign.

