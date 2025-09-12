Anti-Dengue campaign reviewed at DC Office Attock

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) An important meeting regarding the anti-dengue campaign was held on Friday at the DC Office Attock.

Deputy Commissioner (General) Attock, Rao Atif Raza, presided over the meeting, Additional DC Aneel Saeed, Additional DC Revenue Waqas Aslam Marth, officers from Health and education departments, DDHOs, and other relevant officers also attended.

The concerned officers briefed the meeting about the anti-dengue campaign.

Addressing the meeting, the DC Attock directed all departments to play their full role in the campaign.

The district and tehsil administrations, government departments, and especially the Health Department must make every possible effort for the complete elimination of dengue, while other departments should also extend their full cooperation.

He further stated that the performance of all departments related to dengue is being monitored through a third party, and reports regarding their performance are being sent to higher authorities.

On this occasion, he instructed all district departments to further improve their performance.

He also directed all officers to strictly implement the code of conduct regarding dengue prevention in their government offices and to raise public awareness as well.

He appealed to the people of District Attock to keep their surroundings clean and dry so that they can remain safe from this dangerous disease.

