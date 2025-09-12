PFA Chiniot cracks down on unhealthy food

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Chiniot on Friday took strict action against those selling unhealthy and adulterated food.

On the directives of DG Muhammad Asim Javed, food safety teams inspected 120 food points, including 49 milk trucks, across the district.

Deputy Director Operations Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza reported that fines totaling Rs 74,000 were imposed for law violations. Inspectors found poor cleanliness and storage arrangements at food points, including piles of garbage in kitchens and inadequate pest control measures.

During the inspections, adulterated milk was detected through lactoscan analysis and destroyed on the spot. This strict action aims to ensure the quality and safety of food products.

More than one kilogram of expired products was recovered from grocery stores and destroyed. The Punjab Food Authority continues to enforce food safety regulations to protect public health.

