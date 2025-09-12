Girl killed, mother injured in balcony collapse incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) One killed and another sustained injuries in a balcony collapse incident that took place in Shah Faisal Colony area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to initial reports, a young girl was killed while her mother sustained injuries when a balcony of a building fell on them near Shah Faisal colony area of Karachi.

The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.