Girl Killed, Mother Injured In Balcony Collapse Incident
Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 10:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) One killed and another sustained injuries in a balcony collapse incident that took place in Shah Faisal Colony area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.
According to initial reports, a young girl was killed while her mother sustained injuries when a balcony of a building fell on them near Shah Faisal colony area of Karachi.
The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.
