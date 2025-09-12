Open Menu

Rangers Arrest Six In Crackdown On Gutka/mawa Trade

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 10:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Rangers Sindh continued their crackdown on smuggling and arrested six suspects involved in the sale and purchase of hazardous gutka/mawa during a snap-checking operation on Mauripur Road.

According to a Rangers spokesperson on Friday, the arrested suspects were identified as Hayatullah, Sirajuddin, Abdul Jaleel, Samar Abbas (a suspended police constable), Muhammad Khan, and Muhammad Yousuf.

The paramilitary force recovered 48 bags (528 kilograms) of betel nut, three cars, a motorcycle, several fake number plates, six mobile phones, and cash from their possession. The seized betel nut is valued at millions of rupees.

Rangers officials said the operation against smuggling will continue until it is completely eliminated. The arrested men, along with the seized items, have been handed over to police for further legal action.

