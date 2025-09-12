Rangers Arrest Six In Crackdown On Gutka/mawa Trade
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 10:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Rangers Sindh continued their crackdown on smuggling and arrested six suspects involved in the sale and purchase of hazardous gutka/mawa during a snap-checking operation on Mauripur Road.
According to a Rangers spokesperson on Friday, the arrested suspects were identified as Hayatullah, Sirajuddin, Abdul Jaleel, Samar Abbas (a suspended police constable), Muhammad Khan, and Muhammad Yousuf.
The paramilitary force recovered 48 bags (528 kilograms) of betel nut, three cars, a motorcycle, several fake number plates, six mobile phones, and cash from their possession. The seized betel nut is valued at millions of rupees.
Rangers officials said the operation against smuggling will continue until it is completely eliminated. The arrested men, along with the seized items, have been handed over to police for further legal action.
Recent Stories
Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..
Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..
Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial
2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt
Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros
Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August
UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt. prioritizing relief, recovery in flood-hit areas: Tariq Fazal1 minute ago
-
Rangers arrest six in crackdown on gutka/mawa trade1 minute ago
-
Girl killed, mother injured in balcony collapse incident1 minute ago
-
HPV vaccination campaign from Sep 15 in Attock11 minutes ago
-
PTI lacks political ideology: Ikhtiar Wali11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands with Qatar: Asif11 minutes ago
-
AJK Health Dept conducts fogging spray in wake of anti-dengue campaign11 minutes ago
-
Focus on relief, not politics, in flood crisis: Kohistani11 minutes ago
-
PO killed in police encounter11 minutes ago
-
6 killed, 15 injured in Sibi bus accident21 minutes ago
-
GCWUS hosts grand Defence Day ceremony21 minutes ago
-
2 killed in Karachi firing21 minutes ago