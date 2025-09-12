2 Killed In Karachi Firing
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Two people were killed in an exchange of fire between two groups in Sector F-1 of Landhi Sherpao Colony on Friday.
According to SSP Malir, a person, named Shahjahan was sitting with his friend when unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate fire at them.
Police said that in retaliation, they also fired back, injuring one of the attackers, Shahjahan and the attackers both were died on the spot.
SSP Malir confirmed the killings, adding that further inquiry is underway to determine the real motive behind the firing.
