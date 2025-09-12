Open Menu

PPP Clean Sweep In By-elections Of LG

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 09:50 PM

PPP clean sweep in by-elections of LG

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has achieved a clean sweep in the by-elections of local government institutions across District Shaheed Benazirabad, with all party candidates securing unopposed victories.

The tireless efforts of the highly active and dedicated District President Muhammad Salim Zardari, along with party office-bearers and supporters, PPP emerged successful without contest in multiple Constituencies.

The election results reveal that from Union Council Abul Hassan, Shoaib Jamali was elected unopposed as Chairman, in Union Committee No.

4, Nawabshah City, Muhammad Rafi Jatt was elected unopposed as Vice Chairman. From Union Council Panhal Khan Chandio, Shabbir Unar won the seat of Councilor. From Union Council Sawari, Allah Bux Mehar was elected Councilor. From Union Council Putt Piral, Abdullah Chandio became Councilor unopposed. From Town Committee Bucheri, Sheraz Wazir Chhawan was elected Councilor and from Town Committee Jam Sahib, Huzoor Bux Lashari was elected unopposed as Councilor. The Returning Officers have officially issued notifications confirming the victories of all successful candidates.

APP/rzq/mwq

Recent Stories

Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first Afric ..

Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international camp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..

2 hours ago
 Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mo ..

Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..

2 hours ago
 Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British Hous ..

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against O ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhan ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial

3 hours ago
2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Sco ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in ..

Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt

4 hours ago
 Serdal International launches new passenger auto f ..

Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros

5 hours ago
 Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall f ..

Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment

5 hours ago
 Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers i ..

Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August

5 hours ago
 UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air ..

UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan