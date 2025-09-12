PPP Clean Sweep In By-elections Of LG
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 09:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has achieved a clean sweep in the by-elections of local government institutions across District Shaheed Benazirabad, with all party candidates securing unopposed victories.
The tireless efforts of the highly active and dedicated District President Muhammad Salim Zardari, along with party office-bearers and supporters, PPP emerged successful without contest in multiple Constituencies.
The election results reveal that from Union Council Abul Hassan, Shoaib Jamali was elected unopposed as Chairman, in Union Committee No.
4, Nawabshah City, Muhammad Rafi Jatt was elected unopposed as Vice Chairman. From Union Council Panhal Khan Chandio, Shabbir Unar won the seat of Councilor. From Union Council Sawari, Allah Bux Mehar was elected Councilor. From Union Council Putt Piral, Abdullah Chandio became Councilor unopposed. From Town Committee Bucheri, Sheraz Wazir Chhawan was elected Councilor and from Town Committee Jam Sahib, Huzoor Bux Lashari was elected unopposed as Councilor. The Returning Officers have officially issued notifications confirming the victories of all successful candidates.
