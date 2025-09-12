GCWUS hosts grand Defence Day ceremony

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) A grand ceremony was organised at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) in connection with Pakistan’s Defence Day, in which Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif participated as the special guest.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Nelson Azeem, Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Chaudhry Faisal Ikram and Assistant Commissioner Sialkot also attended the ceremony.

Addressing to the participants of the ceremony, Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that there are moments in the lives of nations that always become a part of history. Pakistan achieved unforgettable successes in wars with the help of Allah Almighty and the patriotic spirit of the people.

The Defence Minister said, "Our martyrs are the real benefactors of this nation who do not seek any reward or position but rather make history by sacrificing their lives for the country."

He said, "We all have to love this country unconditionally." He advised the students to love their soil unconditionally, this is the spirit that makes nations proud.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that with the help of Allah Almighty, Pakistan achieved great success in the recent Indo-Pak war. He said that the Pakistani forces gave an unforgettable defeat to the enemy, their assets worth billions were defused and forced the world to acknowledge the strength and bravery of Pakistan.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir said that the defense and development of Pakistan is the fruit of the sacrifices and hard work of researchers and scientists.

The VC paid tribute to the services of the professors of GC University Lahore in the establishment of the Atomic Energy Commission.

Moreover, while appreciating the bravery and courage of the Pakistan Army in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, she said that this spirit is a true interpretation of the thoughts of Allama Iqbal.

Teachers from GC University Lahore also participated in the ceremony and highlighted the importance of defending the homeland.