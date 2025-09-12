PM Shehbaz Praises Security Forces For Eliminating Four Terrorists In Mastung
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday lauded the security forces for successfully eliminating four terrorists affiliated with the India-backed group "Fitna-tul-Hindustan" during an intelligence-based operation in Mastung district, Balochistan.
In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the prime minister extended heartfelt appreciation to the security personnel for their bravery and professionalism in neutralizing the threat.
“The entire nation stands firmly with our security forces in the fight against terrorism,” the prime minister said.
He reaffirmed the government’s unwavering resolve to completely eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country, saying such cowardly attempts to destabilize Pakistan will never succeed. “We are fully committed to eradicating terrorism in all its manifestations from our homeland,” he emphasized.
