PPP Leaders Suggest Relief, Subsidies To Flood Victims

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 09:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) South Punjab leaders expressed deep sorrow over the devastation caused by recent floods in South Punjab and suggested government for maximum relief and subsidies for flood victims.

In a joint statement issued by party’s Regional President and former Punjab governor Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mahmood, Senior Vice President Khawaja Rizwan Alam and Chief Coordinator Abdul Qadir Shaheen, said the entire PPP stands with flood victims in this difficult time. They warned that the floods could trigger severe inflation, food shortages and an agricultural crisis if timely action is not taken.

The leaders demanded that both Federal and provincial governments immediately announce subsidies on essential commodities, as well as on fertilizers, seeds and pesticides for flood-hit farmers.

They reiterated PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s call for declaring an “agricultural emergency” in flood-affected areas and providing farmers with free or easy-installment access to seeds and fertilizers.

They further urged the government to waive electricity bills for flood victims until they fully recover and to launch a housing program to rebuild homes for the displaced. They stressed that urgent steps are required to prevent food insecurity and to provide relief to the people.

The PPP leaders also called on the government to effectively present Pakistan’s case at the international level regarding climate disasters, and to devise a long-term strategy to mitigate such future crises.

They assured flood victims that every PPP worker and office bearer would stand beside them under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, pledging to fight for their rights and ensure maximum relief.

