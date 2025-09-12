6 killed, 15 injured in Sibi bus accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) At least six passengers were killed and more than 15 sustained serious injuries in a traffic accident on the National Highway in Sibi on Friday.

According to a private news channel, the accident happened when a passenger bus overturned near Bakhtiarabad, lift six passengers killed and fifteen others injured.

According to rescue officials, the dead and injured were shifted to the Emergency Center in Bakhtiarabad.

Police officials said, the accident was caused by over-speeding and overloading.