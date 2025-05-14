23,000 gain safe water as Sangjhani gets solar filtration plant

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner Office, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), has launched a project to ensure access to clean drinking water in rural areas, under which three new solar-powered water filtration plants have been installed.

The initiative aims to reduce the spread of water-borne diseases in areas that previously lacked safe water sources.

In this regard, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (East), Islamabad, and the Country Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Pakistan jointly inaugurated one of the plants in Sangjhani. This facility is one of three built in different rural parts of the capital.

The filtration plants have been set up to serve thousands of people in remote areas where access to clean water has remained limited. Many of these communities have long relied on unsafe water sources, putting residents at risk of water-borne illnesses.

The project is a joint effort by the DC Office, WHO Pakistan, and the Government of Canada. In Sangjhani alone, the newly installed filtration plant will provide safe drinking water to over 23,000 people, including members of host communities and Afghan refugees.

The solar-powered system ensures uninterrupted access to filtered water in areas where the electricity supply is often unstable. By using renewable energy, the initiative also reduces operational costs and supports environmentally sustainable solutions.

During the inauguration ceremony, officials emphasized the importance of safe drinking water and its link to public health. They noted that improving water quality in underserved regions is a step toward controlling the spread of diseases caused by contaminated sources.

The new filtration plants are expected to bring major relief to residents, particularly children, who are more vulnerable to infections linked to unsafe water. Community members welcomed the development, expressing hope that the new facilities would reduce illness and improve everyday living conditions.

The DC Office plans to continue working with partners to improve water infrastructure in other rural parts of Islamabad.

As the capital’s population grows and more pressure is placed on limited water resources, such initiatives are seen as essential to maintaining public health and preventing disease outbreaks. The project is also part of a wider push to improve living standards in areas often left out of mainstream development efforts.

The filtration plant in Sangjhani will operate daily and is designed to meet the needs of a large population without relying on the grid. Community members will be able to collect water from the plant throughout the day.

