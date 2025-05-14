Woman Shot Dead By Man
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 01:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A man shot dead his wife and injuried his daughter over a monetary dispute in
Lundianwala police limits on Wenesday.
A police spokesman said Azam of Chak No 630-GB demanded money from his wife
Nasreen Bibi for drugs and she refused.
To which, the accused opened fire and killed his wife.
Her daughter Kiran stepped ahead to save her mother but the accused also injured her
and escaped.
The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital whereas the body
was shifted to a mortuary for postmortem.
