Woman shot dead by man

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A man shot dead his wife and injuried his daughter over a monetary dispute in

Lundianwala police limits on Wenesday.

A police spokesman said Azam of Chak No 630-GB demanded money from his wife

Nasreen Bibi for drugs and she refused.

To which, the accused opened fire and killed his wife.

Her daughter Kiran stepped ahead to save her mother but the accused also injured her

and escaped.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital whereas the body

was shifted to a mortuary for postmortem.