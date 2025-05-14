15 Pilferers Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught 15 power pilferers
and got registered 29 cases against the accused.
The Fesco spokesman said on Wednesday that the task force teams raided various areas
of the circle and caught the accused.
He said the accused were stealing electricity through main lines and meter tampering.
