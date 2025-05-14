15 pilferers arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught 15 power pilferers

and got registered 29 cases against the accused.

The Fesco spokesman said on Wednesday that the task force teams raided various areas

of the circle and caught the accused.

He said the accused were stealing electricity through main lines and meter tampering.