Commissioner For Intensifying Efforts To Combat Power Theft, Recovery Of Dues

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 01:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Commissioner Zafar-ul-Islam has said that the efforts should be made to combat electricity theft and recovery of pending dues.

He stated this while chairing a high-level meeting which was attended by Deputy Commissioner D.I. Khan Abdul Nasir Khan, Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Adnan Jameel, Superintending Engineer PESCO D.I. Khan Circle, XENs, and other senior officials.

During the meeting, comprehensive discussions were held on curbing power theft, improving bill recovery, and addressing other related issues. Commissioner Zafar-ul-Islam emphasized that significant progress was achieved last year through joint operations by the district administration and police, resulting in a notable increase in recoveries.

He reiterated that while the PESCO department will take the lead in these operations and full support would be provided by the administration.

He said the special attention would be given to feeders with high loss ratios or frequent complaints.

The commissioner directed that a clear operational schedule be shared so that joint teams could be formed strategically to address issues in a systematic manner.

Furthermore, he instructed that areas showing improved recovery ratio and reduced power losses should be rewarded by immediate reductions in load shedding.

This would not only alleviate public inconvenience but also reinforce the positive message that timely bill payment leads to better electricity supply.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to coordinated action and transparency to restore public confidence and improve the efficiency of electricity distribution across the division.

