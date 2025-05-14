FIA Arrests Human Traffickers And Exposes Hawala Network In Major Crackdown
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has carried out a major crackdown against human trafficking, visa fraud, and illegal money transfer networks across multiple cities.
In Gujranwala Zone, five agents involved in human trafficking were arrested. The suspects – Rauf, Tariq Masih, Satooni Masih, Muhammad Naeem, and Christopher Asif – were nabbed from different areas of Islamabad, Gujranwala, and Gujrat.
They allegedly defrauded citizens of millions of rupees by promising jobs abroad in countries like Italy and Saudi Arabia and provided fake visas and tickets.
Meanwhile, in the Multan Zone, two men – Muhammad Hussain and Hassan Askari – were sentenced to two years in prison for human trafficking and corruption.
A third suspect, Usman Tahir, was arrested in Khanewal for taking over Rs. 1.4 million from a citizen for a fake job offer in Spain.
Separately, in Faisalabad, FIA officials raided a location in Model City and arrested three men – Nasir Raheem, Nawas Khan, and Muhammad Suleman – linked to an international hawala-hundi network.
Authorities recovered Rs. 5 million in cash, along with checkbooks, stamps, receipts, and mobile phones. The suspects were allegedly receiving funds from Dubai and maintaining illegal transaction records in Faisalabad.
FIA has launched further investigations and is continuing efforts to arrest remaining accomplices.
