KP`'s hidden natural treasures to be highlighted in new adventure tourism project: DG says

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Director General (DG) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Habibullah Arif disclosed a new project on Wednesday designed to promote adventure tourism to focus on discovering hidden natural spots and fostering local economic growth.
In an exclusive interview, the Director General revealed that famous spots like Galyat and others will be a part of the new adventure tourism project to uncover these hidden gems and promote them to both local and international tourists, fostering tourism growth and local economic opportunities in the region.
He further added that through this project, mountaineers will be encouraged to explore the region’s rugged terrains, and it will also attract investors looking to tap into the growing adventure tourism sector.
By highlighting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s natural beauty, the initiative aims to create opportunities for both adventure enthusiasts and investors, boosting the local economy and developing the tourism infrastructure, he added.
He also mentioned that as part of the project, mountaineers will be trained in rescue operations and other specialized skills to ensure safety and expertise in the region’s challenging terrains.
This training will not only enhance the experience for adventure tourists but also build a highly skilled workforce that can handle the demands of adventure tourism, further boosting the sector’s growth, he mentioned.
He also emphasized that the project will focus on promoting eco-tourism and green tourism, aiming to preserve the region’s natural environment while encouraging sustainable travel practices.
This initiative seeks to strike a balance between tourism growth and environmental conservation, ensuring that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s beauty remains intact for future generations, he added.
He stated that tourism is closely linked with the economy, highlighting how the sector can play a pivotal role in driving economic growth, creating jobs and supporting local businesses.
By promoting adventure and eco-tourism, the project aims to attract both domestic and international visitors, boosting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's economy while showcasing its unique cultural and natural heritage, he concluded.
