Govt Taking All Steps To Make Pakistan Pride Of Country: Hanif Abbasi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi Wednesday said the government is taking every possible measure to make Pakistan Railways the pride of the country.

“Our goal is not only to improve the performance of the department but also to address all the issues and corruption present within its systems on special instructions of the Prime Minister,” he said while chairing a meeting.

The minister emphasized the importance of safeguarding the rights of the employees, saying, “We will ensure full protection for our employees and will vigorously defend their rights. Our employees are the engine of Pakistan’s progress. Their development will ensure the development of Pakistan.”

He also announced the decision to further empower the Vigilance Department to ensure accountability. “We will ensure transparency and accountability in every department and anyone attempting corruption will be held accountable.

Hanif Abbasi firmly stated that only those who work will remain in Railways. “We will not tolerate incompetence or laziness and no form of nepotism will be allowed.”

The minister directed all Divisional Superintendent, saying, “There will be no compromise on the timely arrival of trains, as it is a matter of our system’s importance and public trust.”

Hanif Abbasi assured that within a few months, all forms of corruption and failures in every department will be eradicated. “We will take steps at every level to bring Pakistan Railways into a new era.”

The minister also announced that third-party evaluations will be conducted for every procurement in the railways to ensure transparency and quality.

“Cleanliness and hygienic food are the rights of every passenger and any negligence in this regard will be intolerable,” he added.

