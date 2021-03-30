233 Kanal state land valuing Rs 150m retrieved

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Assistant commissioner Aabgeenay Khan on the orders of deputy commissioner Ali Shahzad on Tuesday retrieved 233 Kanal state land valuing Rs 150 million from the land grabbers in tahsil Sadar area Multan.

Leading a team of revenue staff, civil defence, and police, AC Sadar Multan reached Jhok Lashkar Pur where he got the land retrieved from the land grabbers. AC also ordered recovery of tax (Tawan) from the illegal occupants.