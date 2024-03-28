Open Menu

2,773 Arrested, 2,613 Cases Registered During Campaign Against Kite-flying

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM

2,773 arrested, 2,613 cases registered during campaign against kite-flying

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The police registered 2,613 cases and arrested 2,773 people during a campaign against kite-flying in Faisalabad.

A spokesman said on Thursday that the police launched a vigorous campaign against kite-flying and arrested 2,773 accused including 11 manufacturers and 829 shopkeepers and sellers.

The police registered cases after recovering 142,048 kites and 6,590 bundles of string from them.

He said the police used drone cameras to detect kite-flying sites besides nabbing 26 accused, who were persuading people for kite-flying through advertisement on social media.

Meanwhile, the police also installed safety wires on 27,630 motorcycles in addition to arranging awareness walks and seminars in schools and colleges.

The police also took surety bonds from transporters and building owners that they would not be involved in transporting and using kite-flying material at all, he added.

Related Topics

Drone Faisalabad Police Social Media All From

Recent Stories

Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by s ..

Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by securing the No. 1 Award at the ..

42 minutes ago
 Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-1 ..

Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged

1 hour ago
 PSX witnesses positive trend today

PSX witnesses positive trend today

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ ..

PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns

2 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, ab ..

Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..

3 hours ago
 May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military c ..

May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verd ..

3 hours ago
Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangl ..

Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack

3 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan ..

OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..

3 hours ago
 PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan