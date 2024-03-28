2,773 Arrested, 2,613 Cases Registered During Campaign Against Kite-flying
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The police registered 2,613 cases and arrested 2,773 people during a campaign against kite-flying in Faisalabad.
A spokesman said on Thursday that the police launched a vigorous campaign against kite-flying and arrested 2,773 accused including 11 manufacturers and 829 shopkeepers and sellers.
The police registered cases after recovering 142,048 kites and 6,590 bundles of string from them.
He said the police used drone cameras to detect kite-flying sites besides nabbing 26 accused, who were persuading people for kite-flying through advertisement on social media.
Meanwhile, the police also installed safety wires on 27,630 motorcycles in addition to arranging awareness walks and seminars in schools and colleges.
The police also took surety bonds from transporters and building owners that they would not be involved in transporting and using kite-flying material at all, he added.
